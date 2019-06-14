|
Albert "Bruce" Sunderland Aged 86 years. Late of Granville Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Elsie Merle (deceased), loved companion of Elaine, loving father, step-father and father-in-law of John & Trish, Helayne & Peter, Scott & Sabine, Peter & Donna, Adrian & Simone, Naomi & Phil, Douglas & Gladys, Malcolm & Barbara, Caryn & Wayne, adored grandfather and great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bruce's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery, Friday 14th June, commencing at 2:30 pm. Members of the Inverell Cycle Club are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 14, 2019
