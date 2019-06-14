Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert SUNDERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "Bruce" SUNDERLAND

Notice

Albert "Bruce" SUNDERLAND Notice
Albert "Bruce" Sunderland Aged 86 years. Late of Granville Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Elsie Merle (deceased), loved companion of Elaine, loving father, step-father and father-in-law of John & Trish, Helayne & Peter, Scott & Sabine, Peter & Donna, Adrian & Simone, Naomi & Phil, Douglas & Gladys, Malcolm & Barbara, Caryn & Wayne, adored grandfather and great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bruce's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery, Friday 14th June, commencing at 2:30 pm. Members of the Inverell Cycle Club are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.