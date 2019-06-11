|
Basil James Morse "Jim" Aged 92 years. Late of Ken Thompson Lodge, Armidale and formerly of Inverell and Bundarra. Dearly loved husband of Ida, father & father-in-law of Penny & Peter, Stafford (deceased), Jock, Gillian & Michael, grandfather of Chris, Steve, Phoebe, Hayley and Lucca and great grandfather of Heath. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jim's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Saturday 15th June, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 11, 2019
