Beryl Evelyn Monckton Aged 89 years Late of Grace Munro, Bundarra and formerly of Baker Street, Bundarra. Beloved wife of Gordon (deceased), loving mother of Gregory (deceased) and a dearly loved sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Beryl's Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Bundarra, Thursday 2nd May, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Bundarra Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 30, 2019
