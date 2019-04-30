Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl MONCKTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Evelyn MONCKTON

Notice

Beryl Evelyn MONCKTON Notice
Beryl Evelyn Monckton Aged 89 years Late of Grace Munro, Bundarra and formerly of Baker Street, Bundarra. Beloved wife of Gordon (deceased), loving mother of Gregory (deceased) and a dearly loved sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Beryl's Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Bundarra, Thursday 2nd May, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Bundarra Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.