COLWYN FRANCIS MORTON 4/7/1938 - 1/3/2019 Much loved partner of Pauline Galvin. Adored father of Michael, Karen, Greg, Robert and Jayson. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather and much loved brother of Peter Morton. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Col's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, on Thursday 7th March, 2019, commencing at 11.30 am, followed by interment at the Inverell Cemetery.
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 5, 2019
