Derrick Arthur Yee Aged 88 years. Late of Froude Street, Inverell. Dearly loved husband of Pat, loving father of Bradley, Kristal and Murray. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Derrick's Funeral Service will be held today, at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, this Friday 1st March, 2019, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell Cemetery. Members of the Inverell East Rotary Club are especially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Inverell Rural Fire Service and the Inverell Salvation Army. A donation stand will be at the Church. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 1, 2019
