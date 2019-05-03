|
Douglas John Worgan "Doug" Aged 89 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Bolands Lane, Inverell. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father & father-in-law of Doug & Jenny, Ross & Margot, Neil & Toni and Tory & Vince, cherished pa, ole pa and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Doug's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, this Wednesday 8th May, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on May 3, 2019
