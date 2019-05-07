Home
Douglas Mervyn BROOKS

Notice

Douglas Mervyn BROOKS Notice
Douglas Mervyn Brooks "Brooksy" Aged 63 years. Late of Hindmarsh Street, Inverell and formerly of Ashford, Cardwell and Campbelltown. Dearly loved father of Bradley and Juanita, poppy, brother & brother-in-law. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Douglas' Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Ashford Cemetery, this Thursday 9th May, commencing at 10:00 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on May 7, 2019
