Douglas Mervyn Brooks "Brooksy" Aged 63 years. Late of Hindmarsh Street, Inverell and formerly of Ashford, Cardwell and Campbelltown. Dearly loved father of Bradley and Juanita, poppy, brother & brother-in-law. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Douglas' Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Ashford Cemetery, this Thursday 9th May, commencing at 10:00 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on May 7, 2019
