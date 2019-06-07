|
|
|
SMITH, Edwin Henry "Ted" Late of Rosewood and formerly of Ashford, passed away peacefully on 5th June, 2019, aged 97 years young. Dearly loved Husband of Bessie (dec'd). Loved Companion of Thelma Moore (dec'd). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Mary and Ray. Cherished Da of Bradley, Libby, Cass and their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ted's funeral, to be held at Rosewood Uniting Church, 21 John Street, Rosewood. Service commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday, 11th June. "A laugh, a grin, a joke or two, that's the way we'll remember you" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS Pty Ltd Gatton 07 5468 2900
Published in Inverell Times on June 7, 2019
Read More