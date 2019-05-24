Home
Frank PRESNELL


1919 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Frank PRESNELL Notice
PRESNELL Frank PRESNELL OAM; Frank Harold

10th May 2019



Beloved husband of Mavis (dec'd).

Loved father & father-in-law of Barry & Helen, Peter (dec'd), Frances & John Cuskelly, John & Dianna, Owen & Julie. Loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.



In his 100th Year



Funeral Service to be held at the Guyra Community Hall Guyra, Saturday, 1st June 2019 commencing at 10:00 am followed by interment at the Guyra Lawn Cemetery.



Piddington's AFDA

6772 2288
Published in Inverell Times on May 24, 2019
