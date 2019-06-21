Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwenneth DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwenneth Joyce (Bindy) DALEY

Notice

Gwenneth Joyce (Bindy) DALEY Notice
Gwenneth Joyce (Bindy) Daley Aged 91 years. Formerly of "Weranga" Ashford Road, Inverell. Beloved Wife of Neville (deceased). Dearly loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Carla & Michael, Wayne & Joy, Rex & Vanessa and Lyreece. Cherished Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bindy's Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for her Life is to be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 24th June, commencing at 2:00 pm. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.