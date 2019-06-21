|
Gwenneth Joyce (Bindy) Daley Aged 91 years. Formerly of "Weranga" Ashford Road, Inverell. Beloved Wife of Neville (deceased). Dearly loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Carla & Michael, Wayne & Joy, Rex & Vanessa and Lyreece. Cherished Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bindy's Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for her Life is to be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 24th June, commencing at 2:00 pm. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 21, 2019
