John Douglas MATHER

John Douglas Mather Aged 89 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Mather Street, Inverell and "Hawthorne Dale", Nullamanna. Beloved husband of Doreen, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Kim, Peter & Renae and Doug & Kate, much loved Fardy of Nicholas, Tom, Lauren, Kate, Brady, Marcus and Aria and a dear brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Hall on Friday 15th February, 2019, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Inverell Men's Shed. A donation stand will be at the Hall. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 15, 2019
