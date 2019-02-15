|
|
John Douglas Mather Aged 89 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Mather Street, Inverell and "Hawthorne Dale", Nullamanna. Beloved husband of Doreen, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Kim, Peter & Renae and Doug & Kate, much loved Fardy of Nicholas, Tom, Lauren, Kate, Brady, Marcus and Aria and a dear brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Hall on Friday 15th February, 2019, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Inverell Men's Shed. A donation stand will be at the Hall. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 15, 2019