Joyce Elaine Luxford Aged 86 years. Late of Campbell Street, Tingha. Beloved wife of Tom (deceased), loving mother of Alan, Carol, Jenny, Ian (deceased), Barry and Dawn, loving grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Joyce's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 26th April, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Interment at the Tingha Cemetery. Flowers will be lovingly accepted or friends may wish to make a donation to Inverell Legacy. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. In Memory of Joyce, the family have requested that you wear blue or pastel coloured clothing to the Service. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 26, 2019
