Joyce Higgins "Joy" Passed away 7th June, 2019 Aged 79 years Late of Mulligan Street, Inverell. Dearly loved wife of Doug, much loved mother of Shane and Tania (deceased), dear mother-in-law of Tim, adored nanny Joy of Brenton "BJ" & Donna, Amy, Jed and Della. A Funeral Service was held for Joy at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell on Thursday 13th June, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 14, 2019