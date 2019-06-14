Home
Kevin George Buxton Aged 94 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Henderson Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Gweneth (deceased), loving father & father-in-law of Anne & Ian, Neil & Jennie and Carolyn & Ray, cherished grandpop and great grandpop. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Kevin's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 17th June, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Inverell Macintyre Lions Club. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on June 14, 2019
