Lucy "Lorrayne" Stratton Aged 77 years. Late of Grace Munro, Bundarra and formerly of Souter Street, Bundarra. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Glenn, Jo-Anne, Dean & Sue and Kevin, cherished nan and great nan. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Lorrayne's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 17th June, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the McGrath Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 14, 2019
