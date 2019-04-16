|
|
|
Malcolm Bernard Williams "Mal" Aged 56 years Late of O'Connor Street, Inverell. Beloved son of Ron (deceased) & Ronnie, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Marianne & Neville, Kathy, Bonnie and Belinda & David, much loved uncle and great uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mal's Funeral Service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 17th April, 2019, at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Private Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Black Dog Institute. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. "Gone fossicking with Dad" THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More