Marie Faye Tanner Aged 72 years Late of King Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Morris, dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Spanner & Mandy and Pam & Coke, cherished nan, great nan and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marie's Memorial Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, this Friday 15th March, 2019, commencing at 11:00 am. Members of the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 15, 2019
