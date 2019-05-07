|
|
|
Neville John Lavender "Nev" Aged 76 years. Late of Red Hill Road, Tingha. Beloved husband of Robyn, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Michael & Michelle, Ian & Karen, Kerrie & Lawrie and Jacinta, cherished grumpy pop, grumpy and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Nev's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell this Wednesday 8th May, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Armidale Intensive Care Unit. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on May 7, 2019
