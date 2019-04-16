|
|
|
Phillip Anthony Croft "Phil" Aged 62 years Late of Short Street, Inverell. Beloved son, father, brother and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Phil's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 23rd April, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Drive for Leisure Car Club, Ford GT Club and Inverell Antique Motor Club are especially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Pancare Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 16, 2019
