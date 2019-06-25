|
|
|
Reginald George Luxford "George" Aged 88 years Late of the Tingha, MPS and formerly of Amethyst Street, Tingha. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that George's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Tingha, this Thursday 27th June, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by Interment at the Tingha Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on June 25, 2019
Read More