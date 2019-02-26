|
William Tapley Simmons Better known as Bill Aged 77 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Wallangra Street, Delungra and Pitt Town. Beloved husband of Lesley, loved father & father-in-law of Amanda & Simon, Matthew & Sylvia and Adrian & Kim, loving poppy, great poppy and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bill's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel Inverell on Friday 1st March, 2019, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 26, 2019
