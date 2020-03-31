|
|
Kaitlyn Rose Mary "Katie" Gleeson-Marlow Aged 20 years Baby Xavier Maxwell Roberts Passed away 9th March, 2020 Late of Short Street, Inverell and formerly of Gilgai. Loving mother & brother of Summer, treasured daughter & grandson of Colin & Diane, loved grandson of Max & Heather, dearly loved sister & nephew of Terry, McKayla and Brock, cherished granddaughter & great grandson of Mervyn & Shirley and Sherylnne & Maxie (deceased), and much loved aunty & nephew of their families. A Private Funeral Service has been held for Katie and Xavier. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 31, 2020