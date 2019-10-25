Home
Alan Stanley "Al" KENNY

Alan Stanley "Al" KENNY Notice
Alan Stanley Kenny "Al" Aged 72 years Late of Gordon Street, Inverell. Dearly loved husband of Roma, much loved father & father-in-law of Brett & Laney, Jason & Nella and Lisa, cherished pop, brother and brother-in-law. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Al's Funeral Service will be held at the Uniting Church, Inverell, Monday 28th October, commencing at 2:30pm, followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Children's Cancer Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Church. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 25, 2019
