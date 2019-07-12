|
GORDON ALMA 'nee COGGAN Formerly of Docker St Marks Point Passed away 4th July 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Leslie, Lynda and Wayne. Loving grandmother & great-grandmother. Family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 12th July 2019 service commencing at12.30pm.
Published in Inverell Times on July 12, 2019