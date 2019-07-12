Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma ('COGGAN) GORDON

Alma ('COGGAN) GORDON Notice
GORDON ALMA 'nee COGGAN Formerly of Docker St Marks Point Passed away 4th July 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Leslie, Lynda and Wayne. Loving grandmother & great-grandmother. Family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 12th July 2019 service commencing at12.30pm.



logo
Published in Inverell Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.