Anthony Herford Royston Kingsley "Tony" "Killer" Aged 80 years. Late of Evans Street, Inverell and formerly of Delungra. Loved father of Angela and Rosalie, loving grandfather, dearly loved brother of Frank, Graham & Jan, Malcolm, Lenny, Greg & Robert, dear uncle of Karen Stephen, Ross, Donna and Jeffrey. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Tony's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Wednesday 29th January, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 28, 2020