|
|
|
GOULD, Barbara Anne Late of North Lakes, formerly of Inverell. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 22nd August 2019. Beloved wife of Brian (Dec'd). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Mike & Jan, Lynnette & Cary, Deb & Alan, and Colin & Helen. Much loved sister of Eva, Loving Aunty, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A celebration of Barbara's life is to be held at Traditional Funerals Chapel Burpengary on Friday 30th August 2019. TRADITIONAL FUNERALS Burpengary - 3888 6633 A Family Company
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 27, 2019