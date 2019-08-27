Home
Barbara Anne GOULD

Barbara Anne GOULD Notice
GOULD, Barbara Anne Late of North Lakes, formerly of Inverell. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 22nd August 2019. Beloved wife of Brian (Dec'd). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Mike & Jan, Lynnette & Cary, Deb & Alan, and Colin & Helen. Much loved sister of Eva, Loving Aunty, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A celebration of Barbara's life is to be held at Traditional Funerals Chapel Burpengary on Friday 30th August 2019. TRADITIONAL FUNERALS Burpengary - 3888 6633 A Family Company
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 27, 2019
