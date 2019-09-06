|
|
|
Barbara Jean Gallagher "Barb" Aged 83 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell. Beloved wife of Col, dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Mindy & Greg, Shane, Kate & Chris and Maree & Ed, cherished nan, great nan and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Barbara's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 10th September, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Sept. 6, 2019