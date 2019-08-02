Home
Barry Spencer Ezzy Aged 81 years. Late of Mulligan Street, Inverell and formerly of Pallamallawa. Dearly loved husband of Bo, loving father & father-in-law of David & Bronwyn, Graham & Stacey, Kerry & Rick, adored pop of their families, dear brother of Lola. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Barry's funeral service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 6th August, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 2, 2019
