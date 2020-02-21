Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel
Inverell
Bessie KAM Notice
Bessie Kam Aged 91 years. Late of Bingara MPS and formerly of Fernhill Road, Inverell. Beloved wife of Bruce, dearly loved mother of Robyn, Margaret and Peter and their Families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bessie's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Wednesday 26th February, commencing at 2.00 pm, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Royal Far West. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 21, 2020
