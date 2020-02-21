|
Betty June Summers Aged 92 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of the Legacy Units and George Street, Inverell. Dearly loved wife of Bob (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Cherrie & Hugh and Wayne & Taina, treasured gran, great gran and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Betty's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell Cemetery, Wednesday 26th February, commencing at 10.30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 21, 2020