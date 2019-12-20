|
|
|
Blair Davison Smith 06/01/1941 - 15/12/2019 Aged 78 years Late of "Mossgrove", Inverell Passed away after a long battle with Bowel Cancer. Blair is survived by his brothers, Rod and Milton, his wife Pauline and his former wife Wendy, his 6 children, Marita, Rohan, Gerard, Claudia, Byron and Kieran, and his 9 grandchildren. Blair is finally free of pain and resting in peace. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Blair's Memorial Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 27th December, commencing at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation who have provided financial support to the family. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Dec. 20, 2019