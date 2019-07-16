Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Daphne April "Daph" JONES

Daphne April "Daph" JONES Notice
Daphne April Jones "Daph" Aged 92 years Late of Duff Street, Ashford. Beloved wife of Bob (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Garth & Jill, Gwen, Paul & Margaret (both deceased), Suellen & Tom, adored grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Daph's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Tuesday 16th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on July 16, 2019
