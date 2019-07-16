|
|
|
Daphne April Jones "Daph" Aged 92 years Late of Duff Street, Ashford. Beloved wife of Bob (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Garth & Jill, Gwen, Paul & Margaret (both deceased), Suellen & Tom, adored grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Daph's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Tuesday 16th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 16, 2019