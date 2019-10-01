|
|
|
Daphne "Marie" Strahley Aged 87 years Late of Cooinda, Inverell. Beloved wife of Ken (deceased), dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Darrel & Robyn, Robert & Jacqui, Andrew & Julie, Rosie & Simon, cherished grandma, great grandma and sister of Joan White. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marie's Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell Uniting Church, Friday 4th October, commencing at 12 noon, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 1, 2019