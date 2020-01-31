|
Donald John McBean "Don" Aged 62 years. Late of Warana Drive, Inverell. Dearly loved husband of Libby, loving father & father-in-law of Luke & Kylie, Bec & John and Emily & Brenden, adored grandpa, pa and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Don's Memorial Service will be held at the Pioneer Village, Inverell, tomorrow, Saturday 1st February, commencing at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to Crohn's & Colitis Australia. A donation stand will be at the Service. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 31, 2020