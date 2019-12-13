Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Ivy" FERRIS

Doris "Ivy" FERRIS Notice
Doris "Ivy" Ferris Aged 101 years Late of Kangara Waters, Belconnen, ACT. Dearly loved wife of Reg (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Bill & Janice and Margaret & Paul, cherished grandmother, great gran and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Ivy's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday 17th December, commencing at 10:30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -