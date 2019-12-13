|
|
|
Doris "Ivy" Ferris Aged 101 years Late of Kangara Waters, Belconnen, ACT. Dearly loved wife of Reg (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Bill & Janice and Margaret & Paul, cherished grandmother, great gran and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Ivy's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday 17th December, commencing at 10:30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Dec. 13, 2019