Dorothy May King "Dot" Aged 83 years. Late of Mott Crescent Toowoomba and formerly of Inverell. Dearly loved mother of Jamie & Tammy and Jody, cherished grandmother of Tynesha, Jess, Amy, Beau, Brody, Makenzie, Rachel and Jake. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Dot's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 16th March, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 13, 2020