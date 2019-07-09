|
|
|
576 Squadron Douglas "Keith" Edington ANDERSON July 4, 2019 Aged 95 years Late of McLean Care, and formerly of Evans Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Agatha Mary (deceased), father & father-in-law of Don & Deborah, Peter & Debbie, grandfather & great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Keith at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, commencing at 2:30 pm, this Friday 12th July. Members of the RSL are especially invited to attend wearing service medals. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 9, 2019