Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Edington "Keith" ANDERSON

Douglas Edington "Keith" ANDERSON Notice
576 Squadron Douglas "Keith" Edington ANDERSON July 4, 2019 Aged 95 years Late of McLean Care, and formerly of Evans Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Agatha Mary (deceased), father & father-in-law of Don & Deborah, Peter & Debbie, grandfather & great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Keith at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, commencing at 2:30 pm, this Friday 12th July. Members of the RSL are especially invited to attend wearing service medals. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.