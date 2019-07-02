|
|
|
Edith Ellen Wetzler "Edie" Aged 87 years Late of Oswald Street, Inverell and formerly of Gilgai. Much loved and loving mother of Carolynne, adored nanna of Daniel and Renae, devoted great gran of Elouise, dearly loved sister of Hilton "Snowy", Ted, Gladys, Marie (all deceased), Bob and Ken and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Edie's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, this Friday 5th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 2, 2019