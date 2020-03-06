|
Ella Elizabeth Groth Aged 98 years. Late of Angel Avenue, Inverell and formerly of "Darling Plain", Delungra. Beloved wife of Max (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Janelle & Warren, David & Alison, Geoff, Julie and Alyson, cherished grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Ella's Funeral Service will be held at the Uniting Church, Bingara Tuesday 10th March, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by interment at the Bingara Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Myall Creek CWA are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 6, 2020