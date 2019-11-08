Home
Elsie Alice BECKHOUSE

Elsie Alice BECKHOUSE Notice
BECKHOUSE, Elsie Alice 4th November 2019, peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care. Dearly beloved wife of Ron (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Dennis & Terrie and Noel & Dawn. Loved nan of Brendan & Kim, Anthony & Melita, Larissa & Steven and Karen & Robert. Adored great-grandmother of their families. Aged 93 Years At Peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 11th November 2019, commencing at 11.30 am. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999



Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 8, 2019
