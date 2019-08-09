|
Elsie Marjorie Gilhome "Marj" Aged 98 years. Late of McLean Care and formerly of Rose Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Eric "Gilly" (deceased), dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ian (deceased) & Aileen, loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, aunt-in-law and great aunt. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marj's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 12th August, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 9, 2019