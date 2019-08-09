Home
Elsie Marjorie "Marj" GILHOME

Elsie Marjorie Gilhome "Marj" Aged 98 years. Late of McLean Care and formerly of Rose Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Eric "Gilly" (deceased), dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ian (deceased) & Aileen, loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, aunt-in-law and great aunt. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marj's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 12th August, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 9, 2019
