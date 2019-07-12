|
Geoffrey Horwood "Geoff" Aged 92 years. Late of Yetman Road, Inverell. Beloved husband of Joy (deceased), much loved father of Denis, Lea and Helen, devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Geoff's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Bannockburn Cemetery, tomorrow Saturday 13th July, commencing at 11:00 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 12, 2019