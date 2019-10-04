|
|
|
Heather Ellen Forsyth Aged 91 years Late of Naroo Hostel, Warialda formerly of Bolands Lane, Inverell Beloved wife of Keith (deceased), dearly loved mother of Ann and Ellen, dear sister of Bertha, Madge, Marion, Jack and Jean (all deceased). Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Heather's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell Tuesday 8th October, commencing at 10am, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to Friends of the Inverell Library, a donation stand will be at the Chapel. Members of the Inverell Town & Country Club and Inverell Bridge Club are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 4, 2019