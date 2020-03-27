Home
Henry Alfred "Spanner" MCCUMSTIE

Henry Alfred "Spanner" MCCUMSTIE Notice
Henry Alfred McCumstie "Spanner" March 21st 2020, aged 76 years. Late of Mansfield Street, Inverell and formerly of Pallamallawa. Dearly loved husband of Doreen, much loved father & father-in-law of Trevor & Marlene and Francine & Steve, cherished pop and brother. A Graveside Funeral Service was held on Thursday 26th March, 2020 at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 27, 2020
