Hilda "Mary" Myers Aged 94 years Late of McLean Care and formerly of Lewin Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Arthur (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Jenny, Gwyneth & Stewart, Brenda & Rodney, adored nanny and great grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mary's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Wednesday 14th August, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 13, 2019