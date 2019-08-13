Home
Hilda Mary MYERS

Hilda Mary MYERS Notice
Hilda "Mary" Myers Aged 94 years Late of McLean Care and formerly of Lewin Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Arthur (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Jenny, Gwyneth & Stewart, Brenda & Rodney, adored nanny and great grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mary's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Wednesday 14th August, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 13, 2019
