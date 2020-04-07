Home
Ian Roy Hawkins Aged 72 years Passed away 29th March, 2020 Late of Kookaburra Lane, Inverell. Dearly loved brother & brother-in-law of Heather, Janet, Ken & Cheryl, Rhonda (deceased) and Donald (deceased), loved uncle of Brittany, Nick, Josh, Jason & Sally-Anne, Katrina, Aaron and Stephen and great uncle of Meghanne. A Private Funeral Service has been held for Ian. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Apr. 7, 2020
