Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Anglican Church
Tingha
View Map
Jack Noble DETTMANN Notice
Jack Noble Dettmann "Bags" Aged 85 years. Late of Dettmanns Road, Tingha. Dearly loved father of John, Guy and Rebel, cherished father-in-law, pa, great pa and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jack's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Tingha, Tuesday 25th February, commencing at 11.00 am, followed by Interment at the Tingha Cemetery. Members of the Inverell Motorcycle Restorers Club are especially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Wing Hing Long Emporium, Tingha. A donation stand will be at the Church. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 21, 2020
