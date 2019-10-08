|
Jane Annie Johnston Aged 91 years Late of Sunhaven Hostel, Ashford and formerly of "The Park", Dinton Vale, Inverell Beloved wife of "Ross" (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Bob & Maryanne and Doug & Ruth, adored nanny and great nanny. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jane's Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Inverell, Thursday 10th October, commencing at 11:30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 8, 2019