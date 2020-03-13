Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lillian WATSON

Add a Memory
Janet Lillian WATSON Notice
Janet Lillian Watson Passed away 6th March, 2020 Aged 81 years. Late of the Tingha MPS and formerly of Greaves Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Jim, dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Allan and Diane & David, treasured grandma, great grandma, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. A Funeral Service was held for Janet, yesterday, Thursday 12th March at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -