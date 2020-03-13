|
|
Janet Lillian Watson Passed away 6th March, 2020 Aged 81 years. Late of the Tingha MPS and formerly of Greaves Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Jim, dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Allan and Diane & David, treasured grandma, great grandma, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. A Funeral Service was held for Janet, yesterday, Thursday 12th March at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 13, 2020