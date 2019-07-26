|
Jessie Helen Gordon Aged 97 years. Late of Sunhaven Hostel, Ashford and formerly of Henderson Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Ewen (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Helen & John (deceased), Bob & Margaret (deceased), Hilton & Lyn and Dianne & Bill, devoted Gran and Great Gran. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jessie's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Monday 29th July, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019