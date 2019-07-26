Home
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Jessie Helen GORDON

Jessie Helen GORDON Notice
Jessie Helen Gordon Aged 97 years. Late of Sunhaven Hostel, Ashford and formerly of Henderson Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Ewen (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of Helen & John (deceased), Bob & Margaret (deceased), Hilton & Lyn and Dianne & Bill, devoted Gran and Great Gran. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jessie's Funeral Service will be held at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, Inverell, Monday 29th July, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019
